Share:

LAHORE - Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel and FG/Din Polo qualified for the main final of the Coca-Cola Lahore Open Polo Championship 2022 after winning their respective semifinals played here at Lahore Polo Club on Friday. Manuel Carranza steered Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel outclass Salam Polo by 10-4 in the first semifinal. Nicolas Antinori got injured at the end of the first round and was replaced by Manuel Carranza, who smashed in superb seven goals while Nicolas Antinori, Mir Huzaifa Ahmed and Omar Asjad Malhi struck one goal each from the winning side. Nicolas Ruiz Guinazu and Hamza Ali Hakeem banged in a brace for Salam Polo. Tomas Marin Moreni fired in fabulous five goals in FG/ Din Polo’s 7-5 win over Diamond Paints in the second semifinal. Moreno hammered fabulous five goals for the winning side while Shah Shamyl Alam and Mian Abbas Mukhtar hit one apiece. Lt Col Omer Minhas (R) cracked a quartet and Mir Shoaib Ahmed struck one for Diamond Paints. The main final of the prestigious tournament will be played between Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel and FG/Din Polo at 3:00 pm while the subsidiary final will be contested between Master Paints Black and Remington Pharma on Sunday (December 25) at 1:30 pm.