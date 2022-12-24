Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) once again reminded all the political parties to submit their consolidated statement of accounts for the financial year, by the end of this month. The ECP sought details of political factions in terms of Sections 210 and 204 of the Elections Act, 2017. Under the Section 210 of the Elections Act, 2017, a political party shall submit to the Commission, within 60 days from the close of a financial year, a consolidated statement of its accounts including annual income and expenses; sources of its funds and assets and liabilities. According to details, the statement to be submitted to the Election Commission shall accompany report of a Chartered Accountant with regard to the audit of accounts of a political party and a certificate signed by an office-bearer authorized by the party Head. It was also mentioned that the statement of accounts is to be submitted on Form-D as provided in the Elections Act, 2017. “Printed Forms are available free of cost in the Election Commission Secretariat, Islamabad and in the offices of the Provincial Election Commissioners, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Form-D / Proforma for source of funds are also available on ECP’s Website,” it says. It was mentioned that overwriting should be avoided. The membership / certificate issued by ICAP in respect of Auditor engaged shall be annexed to the Form-D alongwith last valid renewal certificate. The subject statement shall be addressed to the Secretary, Election Commission of Pakistan, Constitution, Islamabad.