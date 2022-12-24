Share:

SARGODHA - Parks and Horticulture Au­thority (PHA) Director Gen­eral (DG) Syed Tauqeer Haider Kazmi said that the authority was striving to provide healthy environment to people and all-out efforts were being made for beautification of different areas of Sargodha city.

He expressed these views during his visit to Istiqlalabad Park and review of Tariqabad green belt project on Friday.

According to media consul­tant PHA, the DG reviewed the ongoing work on the 1,100 feet-long green belt project from Trust Plaza to 78 NB pull and said timely completion of other ongoing projects includ­ing Tariqabad green belt was one of our top priorities and no negligence would be toler­ated in this regard.

Later, the DG visited Is­tiqlalabad Park and inspect­ed various sections of the park and issued directions regarding the provision of other facilities including the installation of swings for children, besides improving the rose garden.