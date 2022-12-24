Share:

MULTAN - Former speaker National Assembly and renowned politician, Syed Fakhar Imam, said that Pakistan was a gift by God which was obtained after lots of sacrifices. He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held in connection with Quaide-Azam day. He said that it was necessary for all to play an effective role for progress of the country. He further said that Quaid-e-Azam had ensured the establishment of Pakistan with his political wisdom and hard work. He said that a leader like Quaid-ie-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was born in centuries who had the ability to change the map of the world through his political wisdom. He said that the youth was the future of the country and urged them to understand the message of the founder of Pakistan and implement it on their lives. He said that it was necessary to take benefit from latest technology for development in the world. fARewell ceReMONy A farewell ceremony was held in honour of the outgoing Additional Inspector General police South Punjab Dr. Ehsan Sadiq.