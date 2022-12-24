Share:

Today I am feeling honored to write that Asiya Bheel, in grade nine and from a village in Sindh is known as the first female student from her village. She is also the first to go to the Thar Foundation School in Islamkot and her schooling was started in her village 2017. Thar Foundation School and Asiya’s house is quite far but she still travels on foot to reach the school with her friends.

However, due to concern for the safety of girls in her village, her friends were disallowed by their fathers to go to school. She then learned how to drive a rickshaw and now takes her sisters, brothers, and her friends to school by rickshaw.

All these changes came into her life due to her father who enrolled her in Thar Foundation Collaboration with the Human Development Foundation and taught her how to drive a rickshaw. Asiya was empowered due to a program and she is going to bring a lot of changes in her village in each area.

It is my request to the government of Pakistan to kindly empower females since they are the only ones that can lift themselves and other females up. If the government just provides different programs to the people of remote areas who want to do something for their village, a lot of change can come about.

It is, therefore, for the benefit of our country and I hope the Pakistan government will provide more and more programs to the people of villages.

SHAKIR KB,

Turbat.