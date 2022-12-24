SARGODHA - The Faisalabad Electric Power Company (FESCO) task force caught five people accused of power theft during the last 24 hours. The spokesperson for FESCO, on Friday, said in line with special directives of Superintendent Engineer Circle office Ibrar Ahmed, the FESCO task force raided different areas of the city and detected theft of 1,580 electricity units. The accused who were involved in meter tampering, direct supply and other violations, identified as Mazhar, Akram, Saleem, Wajahat and Farooq.
Share:
Staff Reporter
December 24, 2022
Share: