SARGODHA - The Faisalabad Elec­tric Power Company (FES­CO) task force caught five people accused of power theft during the last 24 hours. The spokesperson for FESCO, on Friday, said in line with special direc­tives of Superintendent Engineer Circle office Ibrar Ahmed, the FESCO task force raided different areas of the city and de­tected theft of 1,580 elec­tricity units. The accused who were involved in me­ter tampering, direct sup­ply and other violations, identified as Mazhar, Akram, Saleem, Wajahat and Farooq.