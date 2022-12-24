Share:

FAISALABAD - At least four people were injured when a gas cylin­der exploded near here on Friday. According to the Rescue 1122, a gas cylinder installed in a rickshaw ex­ploded in Sultan Town Nar Wala Road.

Resultantly, Muzafar Iqbal, 40, Abdul Manan, 11, Haleem, 60, and Shazia, 33, received injuries. They were shifted to a burn unit of the Allied hospital.

ANTI-SMOG DRIVE: 9 INDUSTRIAL UNITS, BRICK KILNS SEALED

The district environment de­partment during an anti-smog drive sealed nine industrial units and brick kilns besides registering 12 cases during the last two weeks. Deputy Direc­tor Environment Nawaz Sial on Friday said the environ­ment teams imposed a fine of Rs175,000 on 246 smoke emit­ting vehicles on various roads. He said that overall 101 indus­trial units and brick kilns were inspected during two weeks