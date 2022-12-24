FAISALABAD - At least four people were injured when a gas cylinder exploded near here on Friday. According to the Rescue 1122, a gas cylinder installed in a rickshaw exploded in Sultan Town Nar Wala Road.
Resultantly, Muzafar Iqbal, 40, Abdul Manan, 11, Haleem, 60, and Shazia, 33, received injuries. They were shifted to a burn unit of the Allied hospital.
ANTI-SMOG DRIVE: 9 INDUSTRIAL UNITS, BRICK KILNS SEALED
The district environment department during an anti-smog drive sealed nine industrial units and brick kilns besides registering 12 cases during the last two weeks. Deputy Director Environment Nawaz Sial on Friday said the environment teams imposed a fine of Rs175,000 on 246 smoke emitting vehicles on various roads. He said that overall 101 industrial units and brick kilns were inspected during two weeks