Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has said elections will be held in the country at the stipulated time.

Addressing a news conference along with Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan in Lahore on Saturday, he said the coalition government was formed through a constitutional change.

He said that we have saved Pakistan from becoming bankrupt.

Railways Minister said that PTI has two provincial governments but both are not serving general public.

Speaking on the occasion, Interior Minister said PTI Chairman Imran Khan had announced to dissolve Provincial Assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but he could not do so.