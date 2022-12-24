Share:

LAHORE - Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan Ulanbek Totuiaev has said that broad experience of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry ( LCCI) in business will help in enhancing the business ties between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan. He expressed these views at a meeting at LCCI. LCCI President Kashif Anwar welcomed the am­bassador to LCCI while LCCI EC members were also present on the occasion. The ambassador said both countries have historical, cultural and economic relations. Due to international cir­cumstances, most notably the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, which calls for improved economic ties between regional nations as the current state of the world economy is challeng­ing, he added. The Ambassador said Kyrgyzstan offers great potential of economic cooperation in all fields in more effective and meaningful way. To enhance trade, he suggested, trade activities like trade fares and exhibitions in both countries can help. He said a Kyrgyzstan-Pakistan Trade house to be inaugurated today (December 23) and in­vited the LCCI office-bearers to participate in the opening ceremony. He said Kyrgyzstan companies are interested in Pharmaceutical and Agriculture sector of Pakistan. He was of the view that Kyr­gyzstan offers great opportunities to invest in more than 30 investment projects. He stressed the need of better banking mechanism between two counties to provide free movement of capi­tal in both countries. He said that a railway line has been proposed between China, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan which can be expanded to Mazar-e-Sharif in Afghanistan to Peshawar in Pakistan. LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that LCCI would certainly like to explore ways and find avenues for increasing the trade and economic ties between two countries.