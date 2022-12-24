Share:

KARACHI-Karachi Electric (KE) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Monis Abdullah Alvi on Friday called on the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House.

Governor expressed his dissatisfaction over the overall performance of KE and directed CEO Monis to provide an uninterrupted supply of electricity to its domestic and commercial consumers, and control line losses. He asked him to announce a package for consumers in a week. He said that the load-shedding of electricity in the season of winter was a question mark.

Kamran Tessori asked that KE CEO to organize an open kachehri. He directed him to improve the provision of uninterrupted electricity to the consumers. He also asked him for the redressal of inflated-bills complaints. KE CEO said that steps were being taken for an uninterrupted supply of electricity to the consumers.