The federal government has announced to launch an internship program with Rs40,000 monthly stipend for 20000 engineers across the country.

This was announced by the Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal while addressing the 56th annual general meeting of Institution of Engineers Pakistan in Lahore on Saturday.

“We have decided to promote the engineering sector in Pakistan,” he said, adding that a large number of unemployed engineers in Pakistan need facilities for self-employment.

He went on to say that a huge amount of budget worth Rs6.5bn has been approved for five universities. Ahsan Iqbal further said that govt has decided to establish an institution with the name of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.

Last month, Iqbal announced providing 20,000 scholarships to unemployed graduates of the country. He made the announcement while addressing an International summit on higher education and workforce development in Islamabad.

Ahsan Iqbal further announced that scholarships will also be awarded to the students of far-flung areas of the country under Youth Development Initiatives (YDI), recently launched by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.