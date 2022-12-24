Share:

HAVELIAN - Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbassi on Friday met with different delegations of his constituency and said that the government believes in serving the masses. He said that the country was going through a critical period, and the leader of Muslim League-N Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has taken the reins of the country in difficult circumstances and given a challenging task to Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.