Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says the nefarious activities of the terrorists will always fail to demoralize the Pakistani nation.

In a tweet, he said undoubtedly, the sacrifices of our policemen for safety of the nation cannot be forgotten.

Referring to the yesterday's terrorist incident in the federal capital, the Prime Minister said police Constable Adeel Hussain, saved Islamabad from a huge accident by sacrificing his life in the blast.