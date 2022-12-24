Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has constituted a steering committee with the mandate to provide guidance on the legal and regulatory reforms and actions required for implementation of Federal Shariat Court’s judgment on eliminating the interest-based system in the country. According to the ministry of finance, to fulfil government’s commitment to integrate Islamic banking into the economics fabric of the country by eliminating the interest-based system in the country, the government reached an understanding with the State Bank of Pakistan and National Bank of Pakistan to repeal their appeals against the Federal Shariat Court’s (FSC) order. Further, to honour the resolution for eradication of interest, passed by Mufti Taqi Usmani at Hurmat-e-Sood Conference held in Karachi on 30th November, 2022, Government has constituted a Steering Committee under the Patronage of Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar with the mandate to provide guidance on the legal & regulatory reforms and actions required for implementation of Federal Shariat Court’s judgment on Riba; to suggest capacity building measures of the stakeholders for full implementation of the FSC’s decision; to monitor the progress of implementation of the FSC’s judgment; and remove the bottlenecks, if any. The composition of the Steering Committee included ex-officio Members are Governor, State Bank of Pakistan as Chairman and members are Secretary, Finance Division, chairman, Securities exchange Companies of Pakistan , Chairman, Pakistan Banks Association and Deputy Governor, FI,DFS&IT, State Bank of Pakistan. Other members are Maulana Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani, President wifaq-ul-Madaris, Mufti Irshad Ahmad Aijaz, Chairman Shariah Advisory Committee SBP, Mr. Mansur-Ur-Rehman Khan, President & CeO, IBP & Member SAC, Ashfaq Tola Chairman, Pakistan Reforms and Resource Modernization Commission, Khozem A Haidermota, Senior partner, Haidermota & Co, Saeed Ahmad, ex-Deputy Governor, State Bank of Pakistan, Irfan Siddiqi, President Meezan Bank, Mian Muhammad Adrees, CeO, Sitara Chemical Industries. executive Director, Islamic Banking Department, SBP will act as Secretary of the Steering Committee.