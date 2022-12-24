Share:

ISLAMABAD - Graduation ceremony for National Security Course-2023 was held at the National Defence University (NDU) here on Friday. President Dr Arif Alvi was the chief guest. According to the ISPR, the National Security Course was attended by selected participants from civil services of Pakistan, along with officers from the armed forces. The main focus of this course was to enable the course members to comprehend the interplay of all elements of national power in the construct of comprehensive national security. The president congratulated the graduating students and awarded the certificate, said the ISPR.