Paris-The extreme cold weather hitting North America in the run-up to Christmas holidays is due to a phenomenon called a “bomb cyclone”.

The US National Weather Service said this “once in a generation type event” has the power to turn deadly and is already breaking cold-weather records -- with temperatures falling to minus 53 degrees Celsius (minus 63 Fahrenheit) in western Canada, minus 38 in Minnesota and minus 13 in Dallas. It’s even snowing in subtropical northern Florida. A bomb cyclone, or bombogenesis, is a quickly intensifying storm that occurs when air pressure drops 20 millibars or more within 24 hours.

This usually happens when a warm air mass collides with a cold one, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.