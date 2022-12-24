Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court IHC) Friday set aside the Election Commission of Pakistan’s notification rejecting the Federal Government’s decision to increase the Union Councils in Islamabad Capital Territory from 101 to 125. The bench further directed the ECP to take a fresh decision in this regard after hearing the perspective of the federal government in this regard. A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq announced its reserved verdict on different petitions regarding holding of LG polls in the federal capital. The IHC Chief Justice stated in his verdict that since the discrepancies pointed out in the voters list and the grievance raised in the first category of the case seems to be plausible and bona fide hence ECP is required to look into the matter and turning a blind eye would tantamount to flouting the spirit of the Constitution and Election Act, 2017. He mentioned that the petitions before this Court can be divided into two categories; in one set the petitioners are candidates for the elections for local bodies in Islamabad Capital Territory or voters of different Union Councils and are aggrieved of the voter list prepared and finalized by the Election Commission of Pakistan. The IHC bench added that In the second category which includes W.P. No.4787/2022 and W.P. No.4809/2022the petitioners have challenged order dated 20.12.2022 issued by Election Commission of Pakistan whereby it has rejected the decision of the Federal Government to increase the Union Councils in Islamabad Capital Territory from 101 to 125; in Writ Petition No.4799/2022 and W.P. No.4824/2022 the petitioners seek holding of elections notwithstanding the increase in number of Union Councils. The IHC CJ said in the judgment that the first category of the petitions mentioned hereinabove are converted into representation and are remitted to ECP to consider the grievance of the petitioners with expectation to decide the same in accordance with law after providing opportunity of hearing. Justice Aamer said, “Insofar as the second category of case is concerned regarding setting aside of impugned order dated 20.12.2022 the Commission before passing the same ought to have heard the perspective of the Federal Government regarding enhancement of number of Union Councils and do the needful accordingly as it has done in W.P. No.4736 /2022 15 past. In this regard this Court in W.P. No.2235/2022 vide order dated 22.06.2022 had expected that the Commission would consider the contention of the petitioners in light of the then notification of the Federal Government under Section 6 of the Act of 2015 and consider the extending date for filing of nomination papers.