ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday suspended the notice of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) regarding sealing of a farmhouse owned by PTI Senator Azam Khan Swati and served notices to the respondents. Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the petition filed by Tahira Swati, wife of Azam Swati, against the CDA notice. The petitioner’s lawyer adopted the stance that the civic authority sealed the farmhouse after damaging the property during an operation, which was carried out without any prior notice. The counsel prayed the court to stop the CDA from further action. The court suspended the CDA’s notice dated November 16, 2022 and adjourned the case. The CDA had sealed the farmhouse in violation of the law. Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday summoned CEO DRAP in personal capacity in a petition seeking permission to import medical equipment. Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case moved by the Health Care Devices Association. The petitioner adopted the stance that the medical equipment was used to be imported from abroad to meet the local requirements. The medical equipment was necessary for the treatment of patients across the country, it said, adding that the delay in the provision of the equipment could make the health sector un-operational which may put thousands of lives at risk. The petitioner said that it was the responsibility of the Drugs Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP) to grant permission for the import of medical equipment. The applications were moved to the authority in this regard but these couldn’t be decided in time. The court adjourned further hearing till January 10, with the above instructions. Meanwhile, a local court on Friday granted pre-arrest bail to Raja Nasir Abbas, the head of Majlis Wahdat e Muslimeen, in Parliament and PTV building attacks case. Additional District and Session Judge Hamayyun Dilawar heard the bail petition of Raja Nasir Abbas who appeared before the court along with his lawyer. The lawyer said that the police had nominated his client in the case on the basis of mala fide intention. The court accepted the bail against surety bonds worth Rs 30,000 and served notices to the police for January 7