Share:

KARACHI-Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rehman on Friday said that illegal hydrants have been demolished during a major operation near Jail Chowrangi flyover.

“The KMC store built under the flyover has also been demolished and all the walls built under the flyover were removed. The operation launched at Jail Chowrangi will continue till the encroachments are cleared,” the Administrator said this while supervising the grand operation conducted by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation on Thursday night against encroachments near Jail Chowrangi.

Dr Syed Saifur Rehman said that the work of establishing a park and urban forest has been started on the vacated area. He said that according to the Supreme Court’s judgment, encroachments cannot be established under bridges and flyovers.

Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rehman reached Jail Chowrangi late at night and personally supervised the operation. He said that water was stolen during the night hours, robbing the rights of the citizens which cannot be tolerated under any circumstances. He said that encroachment was a bad mark on the forehead of the city, so the encroachment mafia cannot be allowed to set foot anywhere in the city.

Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman inspected the Jail Chowrangi flyover and the surrounding areas after the encroachment removal and gave the necessary instructions to the concerned officers. He said that this place should be continuously monitored so that in the future any encroachments will not be established here.

The Administrator said that thousands of tons of garbage have also been removed from Jail Chowrangi flyover loop after which the work of creating an urban forest has been started here. He directed the Director General Parks to improve the green belts of all the roads in the city and to plant saplings in empty spaces. He directed that seasonal flower should also be planted at 28 major roads managed by KMC.