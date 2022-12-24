Share:

PTI Chairman Imran Khan predicted on Saturday that the general election could be held in the country in March or April 2023.

The former prime minster has been calling for early elections in the country since his ouster through a no-confidence vote in April last. For this, he has also announced dissolution of the assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where his party is in power. However, the ruling PDM has not budged from its position that polls would be held on time.

Speaking to senior journalists at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, Mr Khan said Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi was on his side and he still had trust in him. He lashed out at the PPP and the PML-N, stating that they had nothing except horse-trading of lawmakers. He asserted that economic and political stability was linked to fresh elections, adding that he would not make any compromise for coming into power.

He also continued his criticism of former army chief retired Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa. “I came to know in the last year of my government that Gen Bajwa did not want accountability in the country,” he alleged, adding that Mr Bajwa had made a deal with PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. He also alleged that the Election Commission of Pakistan was “controlled” by the Establishment.

The PTI chief said his party’s lawmakers would go to the National Assembly on Monday to verify their resignations.