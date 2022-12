Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan will meet members of the Punjab Cabinet and a group of lawyers today at his Lahore residence m Zaman Park.

Imran Khan will hold consultation with senior leadership and lawyers regarding the dissolution of the assemblies.

Sources said that more options will be considered to dissolve the Punjab Assembly after the decision of the Lahore High Court to reinstate Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and his cabinet.