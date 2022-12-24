Share:

The administration of the federal capital has banned all public gatherings for the next two weeks and has declared a high alert in the city for the next 48 hours.

The ban comes a day after a suicide blast took place in Islamabad’s sector I-10 in which a policeman was martyred and two terrorists were killed.

According to a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, “In light of recent advisories/threat alerts issued by the law enforcement agencies and today’s attack on police, the security of Islamabad has been beefed up to obviate the threats within the jurisdiction of capital which can disrupt peace and tranquility causing damage to public life and property. However, the likelihood of such activities cannot be ruled out in coming days.”

In response to the current situation in federal capital, the deputy commissioner imposed a ban on all types of public gatherings, including corner meetings and congregations with immediate effect and will remain in place for the next two weeks.

In addition to the ban on public gatherings, the authorities in Islamabad have also put the capital on high alert and launched a crackdown on vehicles with unauthorised registration plates. Police teams have been deployed for patrolling and at pickets and have been instructed to take strict action against those carrying and displaying weapons.