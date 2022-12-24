Share:

The Islamabad police on Saturday formed a joint investigation team (JIT) to investigate a suicide blast occurred in the capital city a day earlier.

DIG Operations Sohai Zafar Chattah has issued a notification in this regard. The eight-member JIT will be headed by the SSP Counter Terrorism Department, while SP Industrial Area, SDPO Sabzi Manid, and officers of intelligence departments will be part of it.

A case of the suicide bombing was lodged at the Sabzi Mandi police station in the federal capital lae Friday under various sections, including charges of terrorism and murder.

On Friday morning, suicide blast took place in Islamabad’ sector I-10 in which a policeman was martyred and two terrorists were killed.

The minister, in a statement, said a man and a woman were in a vehicle which entered Islamabad from Rawalpindi. A team of the Eagle Squad stopped it for snap checking when the terrorists blew up the car, killing both of them. He said the terrorists aimed at hitting some "high-value targets" in the capital city.

Mr Sanaullah said six people, including four policemen, were injured in the incident, adding that the injured personnel were out of danger and being treated at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

Following the blast, security has been beefed up in Islamabad and Rawalpindi while checking at exit and entry points of the cities also has been made stricter.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the explosion in the capital city. He has sought a detailed report on the incident from authorities. The premier also paid a tribute to the police officers for failing the nefarious design of the terrorists.

The prime minister paid homage to the martyred Police Constable Adeel Hussain. He said the entire nation salutes their valiant police personnel, who sacrificed lives and stopped the terrorists. He said the nation will continue its fight against complete elimination of terrorism.

Meanwhile, the Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) has claimed responsibility for the suicide blast in the federal capital.