Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has decided to hold a multi-party conference in Islamabad for political and economic stability in the country ahead of general elections, local media reported on Saturday, citing sources.

According to details, the JI decided to hold a multi-party Round Table conference in Islamabad on December 28, for which invitations be sent out to all political and religious parties.

Sources said that JI chief Siraj-ul-Haq has sent invitations to leaders of federal government, opposition including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and religious parties.

Sources, quoting JI chief, claimed that hateful and provocative speeches against each other should be reduced before the general elections in the country. “It is necessary to improve the country’s political atmosphere for economic stability,” JI sources added.

Invitations will be sent to Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif, PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, PTI Chairman Imran Khan, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and other political and religious leaders.