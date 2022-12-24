Share:

PESHAWAR - The second phase of the ‘Insaf Rozgar Scheme’ with a total cost of Rs 700 million has been launched by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to offer interest-free loans of Rs50 thousand to Rs1 million to unemployed citizens aged 18 to 50 of newly merged districts. The managing director of BoK informed the participants that the first phase of the Insaf Rozgar Scheme was launched in June 2020 for Rs 1.1 billion through which 4,576 unemployed people received interest-free loans to launch their businesses. The scheme proved to be a success with a 90 percent recovery of the loans and now an additional 3,000 unemployed people would receive interest-free loans under the program’s second phase. The chief minister maintained that the incumbent government has made all-out efforts to promote employment opportunities in the province with a special focus on newly merged tribal areas. In this regard, the Insaf Rozgar scheme is one of the important initiatives taken by the provincial government. Mahmood Khan made it clear that it has been the top most priority of his government to address the long-standing deprivations of tribal people. Despite numerous challenges, work on welfare and developmental activities are in full swing in the merged districts. On completion of the ongoing projects, people will feel a positive change in their lifestyle, he concluded.