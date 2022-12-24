Share:

PESHAWAR - Mahmood Jan, the deputy speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, escaped unharmed on Friday after shorts were fired at him nearby a gathering he was attending in the Shagai suburban area of Peshawar, police said. Peshawar Police spokesman Alam Khan told The Nation that the shooting incident took place at 3pm in the afternoon. Although no one has been named in the case as of the submission of this report, Alam said that it was still under consideration. Earlier, SSP Operations Police Kashif Abbasi informed the media soon after the event that the police was searching for the culprits to make arrests. He added that it was still too early to determine the reason for the attack. Jan was elected as member of the KP Assembly in the 2018 elections and afterwards he rose to the position of deputy speaker in the same year. Atif Khan, the Minister for Science and Technology in KP, had allegedly got an extortion letter from the TTP in October. The banned organisation had denied sending him a letter at the time. Militants have also attacked a number of police checkpoints in Peshawar in recent days, and TTP later claimed responsibility for the incidents. Terrorist incidents were also reported in other districts too. A number of terrorist incidents, including the Bannu episode, in which a CTD centre was taken over by TTP and later freed by a commando operation, as well as attacks in Waziristan and other places, have negatively impacted law and order in recent weeks