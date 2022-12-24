Share:

LAHORE - Karachi Port Trust (KPT) has orga­nized a grand cash award ceremony for the medal winner athletes of the Com­monwealth Games 2022 held in Bir­mingham, England, to appreciate the achievements of national heroes and laud their performances to encourage them in their future endeavours.

Chief guest Parliamentary Secretary Eng Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani, Chair­man, KPT Syed Muhammad Tariq Huda, GM (Admin) Brig Tariq Bashir TI(M), Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon, Chairman Port Qasim Syed Hassan Nasir Shah HI(M) and CEO KICT SC Kim and many other dignitar­ies and notable personalities graced the occasion at KPT Sports Complex.

On the occasion, gold medalists in javelin throw Arshad Nadeem and weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt were awarded a cash prize of Rs 2 million each while national wrestlers (silver medalists) Inam Butt, Zaman An­war and Sharif Tahir were awarded cash prizes of Rs 1 million each. The (bronze medalists) judo player Shah Hussain Shah and Inayat Ullah wres­tler were awarded Rs 500,000 each.