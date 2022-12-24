Share:

Beyond the risks associated with the inability to make import payments, Pakistan’s dwindling foreign reserves have now also led to Pakistan being downgraded by S&P Global Ratings. Pakistan’s rating has been dropped from B- by one category to CCC+. It is no secret by now that the IMF and the government of Pakistan are having trouble resolving the review process for the next tranche of the payment. Several key differences remain, such as questions over how FBR will meet its revenue targets under the existing tax regime.

At this point, our growth prospects remain slim, with the State Bank of Pakistan revising 2022-2023’s growth rate estimate to be below the originally forecast amount of roughly 3–4 percent. The floods have naturally had a big part to play in this, but other key issues such as the skewed import-export equation, political turmoil, the falling rupee value, and consistently increasing negative speculation in most industries have led to poor expectations for the coming year.

It is clear that the challenges for the economy continue to grow, but there are solutions that the government can still take, although the options are becoming increasingly limited. The first order of business should undoubtedly be to bring the IMF bailout back on track. The Finance Minister’s recent remarks and the inability to find agreement with the IMF indicate that there is an unwillingness in the government to promise more, but it must cede ground somewhere. If that means finding more sources of revenue taxation, so be it. Financial experts of the current government have often pointed towards taxing the wealthy and finding more revenue from increasing corporate taxation, but we are yet to see any action on this front. Other avenues such as fixing the issue of Letters of Credit (LC) and finding ways to stabilise the Rupee can also be explored.

The government is quickly running out of time. The IMF tranche is important, but we never account for the months lost while the government mulls the best way forward in these negotiations. Investor expectations, business confidence, and a lot of other market factors take a hit in the process. The government must bring the IMF back on board, and find the other sources of funding it has promised to bring to help the sinking economy.