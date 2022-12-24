Share:

It seems as though the fintech industry has caught the attention of the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), and not in a manner that proves to be promising. Mobile apps offering micro-loans have been discovered to be engaging in false advertisements, and illegal collection of private data and have proved to be exploitative overall.

The idea of microfinance is rather simple; it fulfills the objective of aiding the lower classes by providing micro loans, the repayments of which would then fund loans for other families. Theoretically, this should be a safe and low-risk avenue for borrowing that enables borrowers to either cover short-term expenses or invest in their business to kick-start a cycle of consistent revenue. However, this facility is provided through unverified channels that have often proved to be predatory across the world, including in Pakistan.

Many of the apps involved in this practice have been criticised to be corrupt, having extortionist interest rates, and lack transparency as a whole, and these are problems particularly prevalent in Pakistan.

According to the CCP, the apps and companies offering micro loans are yet to fulfill the terms of the Non-Banking Microfinance Companies’ Law according to which a framework for regulations must exist before lending, loans must be valued above Rs.10,000 and interest rates should match those advised. Instead, borrowers have adopted an aggressive approach in which regulation is geared more towards the borrowers through collecting their personal data, the disparity in loans offered is too great to be standardised to create consistent policies, and interest rates are far too high.

With the malpractices that are occurring, the authorities must create an inquiry committee through which there is greater regulation, transparency in working models, and heavy penalties for those who violate the law. Those that are set up illegally right now should be shut down and a comprehensive policy framework must exist to facilitate fair and secure lending if it is to be done on such a small scale.