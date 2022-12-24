Share:

LAHORE - Mohsin Amin of Pakistan became first Pakistani to be awarded gold by World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation (WBPF) in recognition of his services for the development of bodybuilding and sports physique in Pakistan as well as Asia. Mohsin was awarded gold medal during the opening ceremony of the 13th WBPF World Bodybuilding Championship held recently. He was awarded medal along with Governor of Phuket. WBPF President Datuk Paul Chua presented Mohsin the gold medal during the world event, which was participated by 45 countries. Mohsin besides being Senior Vice President of Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation (PBBF) is also executive member of World Bodybuilding and Judging Committee