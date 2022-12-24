Share:

The Government of Gilgit-Baltistan and Shifa International Hospital formally signed an agreement at Shifa International Hospital Islamabad to hire the services of specialist doctors for Gilgit-Baltistan.

As per the agreement the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan is hiring the services of 66 consultant doctors of various specialties as per the need identified by Health Department GB.

The agreement signing ceremony was attended by Deputy Speaker GBA, Nazir Ahmad, Finance Minister GB, Javed Manwa, and members of GB Assembly.