The telecom industry has introduced Multi Finger Biometric Verification System (MBVS), an enhanced version of biometric verification system, to thwart the sale of fake SIM cards.

A ceremony was held at Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Headquarters for the signing of the contract between NADRA and cellular mobile operators (CMOs) after a smooth transition to the new BVS.

According to details provided by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the BVS devices available at sale channels have been upgraded to meet the requirements of the new system through NADRA and CMOs.

The control for choice of fingers for verification purposes has been shifted from the seller representative to the system which asks for two different fingers’ impressions randomly.

The implementation of new system will make the illegal use of fake fingerprints impossible.

The PTA chief, while lauding the untiring efforts of CMOs and NADRA, said the new system MBVS will be a catalyst in controlling the sales of SIMs issued illegally.