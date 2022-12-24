Share:

Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Saturday no law can force parliament to complete its term.

Taking to Twitter, Sheikh Rashid said Punjab Governor’s notification to de-notify Chaudhry Parvez Elahi as chief minister of the province was unconstitutional and stressed that the CM can dissolve the assembly.

The former interior minister said how the government, which was even afraid of the local bodies elections in Islamabad, could announce the general elections.

He claimed that the PDM and its allies would try to extend the tenure of the caretaker setup and end cases against them.

On Friday, a larger bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) suspended Governor Balighur Rehman’s notification of de-notifying Chaudhry Parvez Elahi as Punjab chief minister.

Ali Zafar, CM Elahi’s counsel, submitted the unertaking duly signed by Mr Elahi stating he would not dissolve Punjab assembly until he obtained a vote of confidence from the house.

Punjab Govenor Balighur Rehman’s lawyer argued that the governor would take his notification back provided that the court bound the CM not to dissolve the assembly.

Justice Asim Hafeez remarked that the Article 130 of the Constitution of Pakistan barred the court from halting the CM to dissolve the assembly after the court conceded to the governor’s offer.

"You must submit your undertaking in writing as we have to find a common ground for both parties", he added.