KARACHI - New Zealand cricket team Head Coach Gary Stead has said that they are not underestimating Pakistan even after England’s clean sweep victory in the recently-concluded Test series. Addressing a press conference here on Friday, the Blackcaps Head Coach said that they watched Pakistan-England series very closely. “England won it 3-0 but it was still a very tight series and at times, it looked to swing either way. We are certainly not underestimating Pakistan especially at their home ground,” he said and added: “Spin may take a bigger part that we are probably used to normally. But we saw signs of reverse showing at times as well and our skills in those areas will be very important.” He said that conditions in Pakistan are very different than they have in New Zealand, adding that they picked up their squad, considering spinners’ important. To a question regarding selection of Ish Sodhi in the squad, Stead said that the leg spinner was picked up as they have seen two leg spinners Abrar Ahmed and Zahid Mehmood bowling well for Pakistan against England. The Head Coach expected that the matches are going to be very tight and hard fought. “It is always exciting for us when we come to new country. You have to adapt fast and that’s what we are trying to do,” he added. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board has unveiled a ‘starstudded’ commentary panel for the two ICC World Test Championship fixtures and three ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches between Pakistan and New Zealand starting from December 26. Bazid Khan, Chris Harris, Danny Morrison (ODIs only), Scott Styris (second test and ODIs), Simon Doull (Tests only), Urooj Mumtaz and Waqar Younis will call action during New Zealand’s historic tour. Sikander Bakht will host the pre and post-match show, pitch side, which will provide the viewers indepth analysis of the action.