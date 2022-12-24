Share:

ATTOCK - Deputy Commissioner Attock Dr. Hasan Waqar Cheema has said that healthy and energetic societies are formed through healthy physical activities. He expressed these views on the occasion of mini marathon in Attock. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Aitzaz Aslam Marth, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Zulfikar Ahmad, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Waqar Akbar Cheema, District Sports Officer Attock Ejaz Khan, Chief Officer Attock Municipality Sardar Aftab Ahmad Khan, Deputy Director Colleges Arshad Khan, Professor Aitzaz Aziz and other officers were also present. Mini marathon was held from Teen Mela Chowk to Jhanda Chowk for distance of 5.9 km. More than one thousand people participated. The first position was won by Muhammad Usman who was awarded Rs. 25,000, second position holder Jabbir Khan was awarded Rs. 15,000 and the third position holder Hasan Ali was given cash prize of Rs. 10,000. In addition, the next 12 positions were given cash prizes up to Rs. 5,000 along with certificates of appreciation and trophies.