LAHORE - Accusing the Punjab governor of passing an illegal order to denotify the chief minister and his cabinet, the Punjab Assembly on Friday adopted a resolution demanding of the President of Pakistan to take steps for removal of the governor from his office. The resolution was moved by the PTI MPA Mian Aslam Iqbal, later restored as the senior minister along with the chief minister and other members of the cabinet under the court orders. The resolution stated that the Punjab governor had overstepped his jurisdiction on the night of December 22 by passing an illegal order against the Punjab chief minister and his cabinet. The resolution termed the governor’s order an insult to people’s mandate which also breached the privilege of the House and created a constitutional and administrative crisis. “The president should take notice of this shameful act [on the part of the governor] and take steps to remove him from his office”, said the resolution. Through this resolution, the house also expressed its confidence in the chief minister and endorsed the speaker’s ruling against the governor’s actions. The opposition comprising the PML-N and PPP staged a walkout even before passage of the resolution against the Punjab governor. All opposition members left the house when the speaker allowed the mover to move the resolution. The resolution also stated that according to the constitution, the supreme power rests with the God Almighty while the people are the source of power. The resolution observed that Punjab was being invaded by the ‘imported government’ and the house condemned all attempts to destabilize the majority government. The resolution maintained that people who sold their conscience had initiated an undemocratic invasion of the house and tried to destabilize the government. Earlier, the government and the opposition members traded barbs on the Punjab Assembly floor shouting slogans against each other’s leadership. Things turned ugly when the treasury members interrupted the speech of Rana Mashhood of the PML-N who wanted to respond to their outburst against the governor and the PDM leaders. The Opposition members stood in front of the treasury benches and the speaker’s dice and raised slogans. The treasury members also initiated a tirade condemning the governor and the federal government. Nothing was audible in the loud noise as the speaker failed to restore order in the house. Rana Mashhood addressed the chair and said: If we are not allowed to speak, no one will speak in the house. Opposition members later walked out of the house when the speaker allowed Mian Aslam Iqbal to move the resolution against the governor. At the outset, 149 members belonging to the PTI, and PML-Q alliance and 115 members of the opposition were present in the house. The speaker declared Friday as the Private member’s day. Before the hullabaloo over the governor’s action, the Assembly unanimously passed “The Punjab Holy Quran Printing and Recording Amendment Bill 2022. The opposition also supported this legislation. The house also adopted “Khatam-ul-Nabin University Lahore Bill 2022” and “The Gujarat University Amendment Bill 2022”, both moved by the PTI member Mian Mohammad Shafi. Addressing the Assembly members, Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi thanked God Almighty for getting passed Khatam Al-Nabieen University and Quran Act Bill from the Punjab Assembly. He also thanked speaker and members of the PTI, the PLM-Q and PML-N for their cooperation in the legislation. The CM said that Quran education has been made mandatory in all private and government schools up to FA level. He took credit for this legislation saying that it has been done during the tenure of Imran Khan and our government. “God Almighty bestowed upon Imran Khan, the PTI and us the opportunity to serve the religion”, he observed. He went on to say: God Almighty bestowed upon us this government with the blessings of the Holy Prophet (SAW) and Allah Almighty will safeguard it. Undoubtedly, those who work for promotion of the religion are protected by Allah Almighty”. The CM stated his government will sustain despite all the moves from the enemies to dismantle it. The CM mentioned that the approval of Punjab Public Defendant Service Bill from the Punjab Cabinet was a historic step to provide free legal aid to the common man. “With the approval of this bill the Punjab government will provide free legal aid to the common man and provision of justice to the common man will also be ensured”. PTI, PML-Q repose trust in Imran, Elahi Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi presided over a joint parliamentary party meeting of PTI and PML-Q at Punjab Assembly on Friday. The parliament party members of the two parties expressed their complete trust in the leadership of Chairman PTI Imran Khan and Ch Parvez Elahi. They condemned the ‘unconstitutional and unlawful’ act of the Punjab governor during the meeting. They vowed to lodge protest against the governor’s action at every forum.