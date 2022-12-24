Share:

Pakistan and Somalia have agreed to promote relations at parliamentary level for bringing the legislators and people of the two countries closer.

The understanding was reached during a meeting between Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf and a Somali parliamentary delegation, headed by their Minister for Interior Ahmed Moalim Figi, in Islamabad.

Talking to the delegation, Raja Pervez Ashraf said promotion of parliamentary relations can prove beneficial for both countries. He said the parliamentarians can benefit from each other's experiences through exchange of visits.

The Speaker said Pakistan attaches great importance to its cordial relations with Somalia, and wants to promote cooperation with it in different fields, including trade.