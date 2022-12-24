Share:

LAHORE - Parkha Ijaz of Lahore Defence Raya Golf Club, playing to a handicap of zero, played vibrantly to emerge as the front runner in the three-round 2nd Fatima Jinnah PGA Ladies Golf Championship at 18 holes Royal Palm Golf Course on Friday. The first round activity was reserved for ladies, who compete on golf handicaps ranging from 0 to 14 and seen in action were national level ladies contenders like Rimsha Ijaz (handicap 1), Hamna Amjad (handicap 0), Suneya Osama (handicap 3), Iman Ali Shah (handicap 7) and Ghazala Yasmin and other single handicappers Ana James, Ami Qin and Laiba Shah. The most intimidating one in the first was Parkha, who putted capably and her score of par 72 placed her way ahead of her adversaries. At a gross 78 was is her closest rival Rimsha Ijaz followed by Hamna Amjad at a score of gross 81. Ghazala Yasmin was at 83, Suneya Osama at 84 and Zenun Nisa at 85. Minaa Zainab, Lady Captain of Royal Palm and Tournament Director, said that the event is being held in remembrance of Fatima Jinnah while it is also being recognized by the WAGR.