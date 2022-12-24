Share:

LAHORE - Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that Pervaiz Elahi should prove majority in the Punjab Assembly (PA). He was addressing a press con­ference after attending a ceremony at the Paki­stan Peoples Party Lahore President Ch Aslam Gill’s residence while Senior Minister Sindh Na­sir Shah and PPP Central Punjab General Sec­retary Syed Hassan Murtaza were also present. He said Pakistan Tehreeki-i-Insaf (PTI) Chair­man Imran Khan and his companions were be­ing exposed, adding that elections for the chief minister Punjab would be held soon. He said that the assembly session for obtaining vote of confidence could be held at any time. Kaira said that the government never claimed it would go for elections in case the PTI dissolved two as­semblies. He said inflation had increased due to impact of international financial crunch, add­ing that continuity of the IMF programme was need of the hour, otherwise, the country had to face severe financial effects. To a question, he said that the federal government supported the flood-affectees by cutting the public sector de­velopment programme funds instead of provincial funds, adding that the infrastructure in Thar had been improved. He said continuity of the demo­cratic process would strengthen institutions and democracy in the country. Kaira said that Imran Khan had weakened democracy and institutions during his tenure and Imran Khan’s movement was against democracy.