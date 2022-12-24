Share:

Once all struggle is grasped, miracles are possible.

–Mao Zedong

The Great Leap Forward was focused more on the will of the people. It involved the transformation of agricultural land into 26,000 communes where people work and live but emphasis on all able bodied people was to work. Facilities like day care, food, healthcare and tools were provided so that productivity could be maximised. But this proved to be problematic because it was exploitative, created backyard steel mills and people lost everything to create brittle metal that was virtually unusable. Engineers walked away and Mao insisted progress could be measured through grain output which further led to Cadres exaggerating output figures. There was only the impression that food was being created when there was none. The result of this was a devastating famine that killed millions.