The tickets for the final Test between Pakistan and New Zealand, scheduled from December 26 to 30 at National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi, will be available for purchase from Saturday.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday announced it had kept the ticket prices at nominal rates, starting from Rs150, in order to ensure that the action would be accessible for all cricket fans.

According to the details, the ticketing price for the General enclosure – Muhammad Brothers and Intakhab Alam – has been set ticket at PKR150, and a First-Class enclosure – Asif Iqbal, Waqar Hassan and Majid Khan– ticket is for PKR250.

Meanwhile, a Premium enclosure – Imran khan, Quaid, Wasim Akram and Zaheer Abbas – is for PKR300 and a VIP enclosure – Hanif Muhammad, Javed Miandad and Fazal Mehmood – is for PKR500.

The physical tickets can be purchased from Asghar Ali Shah Stadium in Nazimabad, RJ Mall (Pakistan Physical disability cricket association) and Sector-35-F, Korangi n0.4.

Furthermore, van booths at Boat Basin, Clifton will also be set up by the PCB, through BookMe, to further facilitate the fans in obtaining the tickets.

It is pertinent to mention that New Zealand are on a historic tour to Pakistan to play two Tests and a three-match ODI series from December 26 2022 to January 13 2023.

The National Bank Cricket Arena here will host all five matches of New Zealand’s historic series after the second Test shifted to here; citing the deteriorating weather conditions in Multan.