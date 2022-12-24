LAHORE - The Punjab Healthcare Commission has directed all private healthcare establishments (HCEs) of the province not to allow the provision of services by the consultants or specialists employed in the government service during their official duty hours in the public sector institutions. In a directive issued here on Friday under Section 4(2)(O) of the PHC Act 2010, the healthcare service providers of all private HCEs of the province have been directed to ensure that no consultant or specialist, employed by the public sector institutions, is working at their premises during their official working hours. “In order to ensure compliance of the aforesaid direction, all private HCEs in Punjab shall be inspected by the authorized officers of the PHC from time to time,” informs the directive. Furthermore, the administrations of private HCEs have also been warned that non-compliance of the direction would entail legal consequences including fines and closures of services.
Share:
Our Staff Reporter
December 24, 2022
Share: