LAHORE - The Punjab Healthcare Commission has directed all private healthcare establishments (HCEs) of the province not to allow the provision of servic­es by the consultants or specialists employed in the government service during their official duty hours in the public sector institutions. In a direc­tive issued here on Friday under Section 4(2)(O) of the PHC Act 2010, the healthcare service pro­viders of all private HCEs of the province have been directed to ensure that no consultant or spe­cialist, employed by the public sector institutions, is working at their premises during their official working hours. “In order to ensure compliance of the aforesaid direction, all private HCEs in Pun­jab shall be inspected by the authorized officers of the PHC from time to time,” informs the direc­tive. Furthermore, the administrations of private HCEs have also been warned that non-compliance of the direction would entail legal consequences including fines and closures of services.