ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to construct housing units, equipped with modern facilities, in the federal capital for overseas Pakistanis. He gave these directions, while chairing a high-level meeting here yesterday regarding the construction of world class residential facilities for overseas Pakistanis in the federal capital. During the meeting, officials of the Capital Development Authority gave the Prime Minister a detailed briefing in this regard. Shehbaz Sharif said provision of residences of international standard to overseas Pakistanis is one of the top priorities of the government. He instructed that services of construction companies having international repute should be hired for this purpose. He further directed to complete these development projects at the earliest. The Prime Minister acknowledged that overseas Pakistanis are our valuable asset and their welfare and protection of their rights is the top priority of his government. Later, the prime minister, while chairing a meeting regarding the promotion of IT exports, underlined the need for increasing IT exports in line with the country’s enormous potential in this sector. He said IT exports are very low as compared to the talent in Pakistan, which need to be worked out on priority basis. He directed the officials concerned to establish liaison between universities, academia and the IT industry for the development of the IT sector. The meeting was briefed that Pakistan’s IT exports last year were 2.6 billion dollars and efforts are being made to increase these exports to 5 billion dollars this year. The meeting was told that Pakistan has the second largest freelance work force in the world and Pakistan Software Export is taking steps to increase its capacity. It was further informed that for the inclusion of new people in the IT industry, two-year associate degree programs in IT are being considered at the universities. Similarly, the Tech Destination brand Pakistan is being introduced across the world to promote foreign investment in the IT sector in Pakistan. The meeting was apprised that the Federal Board of Revenue has established help desks in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad for the convenience of IT exporters. Meanwhile, a delegation from Kazakhstan led by Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin called on the prime minister here. During the meeting, the PM appreciated the signing of three MoUs on Aviation, Investment and Banking Cooperation and said that the MoU will not only enhance trade and economic relations, but also spur people to people contacts. The delegation is on an official visit to attend the 11th Session of Intergovernmental Joint Commission (IJC). The Prime Minister reiterated that friendship between Pakistan and Kazakhstan is deepening day by day and the successful holding of IJC is testimony to the growing relationship. He appreciated the decisions agreed upon during the 11th Session of IJC and expressed satisfaction on the concurrent holding of Joint Business Council which brought businessmen from both the countries together. The Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister thanked the Prime Minister for the warm welcome accorded to the delegation adding that the fruitful interaction between the two countries would continue to flourish in days to come.