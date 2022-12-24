Share:

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to complete the project of converting federal government buildings to solar energy at the earliest.

He was chairing a review meeting in Lahore on Saturday, on the use of solar energy to meet the electricity needs.

The Prime Minister issued special directives for making a comprehensive strategy to effectively solve the problems faced in this regard.

Shehbaz Sharif said use of solar energy will help us tackle the energy crisis and control prices of electricity in the country.