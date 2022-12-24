Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr Touqeer Shah got one year’s extension in his service on contract basis upon his superannuation. A notification in this regard has been issued by the Establishment Division on Friday, stating that the prime minister accorded approval in this regard. Dr Shah will get the same perks and privileges, which he is taking at present. He will remain posted with the prime minister as his principal secretary till further orders. Earlier, he was set to retire on 24th of December 2022 but he is given one year’s extension as he is a trustworthy officer of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Shah has already served as principal secretary to Shehbaz Sharif when he was Punjab chief minister. He also has experience in the international arena. He has served in the United Nations, International Labour Organization and International Trade Centre. His last posting was as ambassador to the World Trade Organization at Geneva. He was also chosen for the post of secretary of the National Health Services, but the previous government cancelled his posting before he could join. Though qualified, the previous government did not promote Shah to Grade 22 owing to his perceived proximity with Shehbaz.