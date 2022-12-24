Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Punjab Assembly on Friday withdrew the no-confidence motion they had tabled against Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi on December 19. PML-N leader Khalil Tahir Sindhu said they have withdrawn the notrust motion against the CM because it had become infructuous after the Punjab governor’s order to denotify Ch Parvez Elahi as the chief minister. The PML-N legislator further stated that no-confidence motions against Punjab Assembly Speaker and Deputy Speaker had not been withdrawn and will remain effective till they meet their ultimate end through voting. The move from the opposition came before the interim order of the Lahore High Court reinstating the chief minister and his cabinet. Earlier on Thursday night, Punjab Governor Mohammad Balighur Rehman had denotified the chief minister and his cabinet after the latter refrained from obtaining a vote of confidence from the Punjab Assembly. He had also directed Ch Parvez Elahi to continue to hold office until his successor entered the office. The application was formally received by Punjab Assembly Secretary Inayatullah Lak. It is pertinent to mention here that no-confidence motion against Punjab Assembly Speaker Muhammad Sibtain Khan and Deputy Speaker Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi had not been withdrawn.