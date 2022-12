Share:

President Dr Arif Alvi expressed his condolences over the phone to the families of the officers who were martyred in the Bannu terrorist attack on Dec 20.

The President also expressed his condolences to the father of Naik Abid who was martyred in the suicide attack in Miran Shah on Dec 19.

The President paid tribute to the martyrs for their services and sacrifices for the country.

The President expressed his sympathy with the families of the martyrs and prayed for patience.