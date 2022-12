Share:

KARACHI-Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has won ‘Silver’ award at the prestigious South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) for Best Presented Annual Report 2021 in the category of Public Sector Entities. The award was collected by Act. General Manager Compliance & Reporting, Tariq Hussain, on behalf of PSO at Nepal. The award is a testament to PSO’s high standard of financial reporting with the dedication to providing transparent, relevant, and integrated information to their stakeholders.