Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday issued a well-planned schedule of its new round of public rallies in various parts of the country in connection with mass mobilization campaign.

According to the detail, PTI would start holding rallies from Multan, Lahore, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi on December 25 and last rally of this round would be held in Sargodha on January 16.

PTI local leadership and public at large would participate in the rallies across.

PTI would hold rallies in Bahawalpur on December 26, Sheikhupura December 27 and Jhelum on December 28.

PTI would hold rallies in Sahiwal on December 29, DG Khan on December 30 and Gujranwala on December 31.

Similarly, PTI would organize rallies again in Multan, Faisalabad, Lahore and Rawalpindi on January 1.

According to the schedule, rallies would be held in Sialkot on January 2, Attock on January 3, Jhelum on January 4 and Sahiwal on January 5.

Likewise, rallies would be organized in DG Khan on January 6 and Sheikhupura on January 7. Public rallies would be organized once again on January 8 in Multan, Lahore, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi.

Moreover, PTI would organize rallies in Sialkot on January 9, Gujarat on January 10, Jhelum on January 11 and Gujranwala on January 12.

PTI would hold rallies on January 13 in Sahiwal, January 14 in Bahawalpur and in Multan, Lahore, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi on January 15.

In this round of mass mobilization campaign, PTI would hold its last rally in Sargodha on January 16.