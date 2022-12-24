Share:

RAWAlPINDI - A local leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Rawalpindi along with his brother launched a brazen armed attack on scores of poor residents of Mohala Akaal Garh for lodging complaints against him of selling subsidised flour only to supporters of PTI with Punjab Food Department while killing a 12-year-old boy and injuring seven others including a female who had gathered around a truck loaded with commodity, informed sources on Friday. Rescue 1122 along with police moved the dead body and injured persons to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Raja Bazaar for autopsy and medical treatment, they said. Police arrested leader of PTI identified as Akbar Khan Jadoon, Chairman of Union Council 37, after filing a case against him. Raids are being carried out to arrest the other accused, said a police spokesman. According to sources, a large number of residents of Mohala Akaal Garh including old men, women, girls and young children had gathered around a truck loaded with subsidised flour to purchase the commodity when all of a sudden PTI’s Akbar Jadoon Khan and his brother Ibrahim Khan, both equipped with Kalashnikovs and 30 bore pistol, appeared from somewhere and started shouting at the public as to who mustered courage to lodge complaints against him (Akbar) with Punjab Food Department stating that subsidised flour is only being sold out to supporters of PTI and within no time, the culprits opened indiscriminate firing. Resultantly, a bullet hit a 12-year-old boy namely Shahmir who died on the spot and seven others including Shohaib Khan, Shahzaib, Zohaib, Anam Shehzad, Gull Shehzad and Muhammad Salman suffered multiple bullet injuries, they said. After committing the crime, both culprits managed to escape from the scene while locals alerted police which rushed to the crime scene and collected evidence and recorded statements of eyewitnesses. Police and Rescue 1122 shifted the deceased and injured persons to DHQ Hospital, sources mentioned. A police team, headed by Station House Officer (SHO) PS Pirwadhai Sub Inspector Raja Aizaz Azeem, carried out a raid on a hideout and rounded up PTI leader Akbar Jadoon Khan, the main culprit, and also seized the weapon he used in the crime in his town. later, the police had to shift the accused to hospital for medical treatment after he complained of chest pains. However, the doctors discharged him after providing necessary medical treatment and police locked him up in a police station, sources said. According to contents of the FIR, registered with PS Pirwadhai on complaint of Uroon Shehzad, a resident of Mohala Akaal Garh, against PTI leader Akbar Jadoon Khan and his brother under sections 302/34 of PPC, the complainant said that he was present in his house and Shahmir, son of his uncle, had also arrived as guest. He said that he and Shahmir rushed outside the house after hearing noise. He said they saw Akbar Khan and Ibrahim Khan were equipped with weapons and shouting at residence of the area as to who registered a complaint against them with Punjab Food Department regarding sale of flour to only PTI supporters and in the meanwhile, the duo opened indiscriminate firing leaving his cousin Shahmir dead and injuring seven others. The complainant asked police to register a case against the accused and to arrest them. SHO PS Pirwadhai SI Raja Aizaz Azeem, when contacted, confirmed the occurrence of the incident. He said police held the main accused, but launched a manhunt to arrest the other attacker. He said police are investigating the case from all angles and the accused would be punished as per law from the court in the light of solid evidence.